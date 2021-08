CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Notes, observations and more from the first two days of the West Virginia Regional in 2021’s TBT. The Elam Ending, as expected, can provide some great drama, as it did in Best Virginia’s 70-67 win over WoCo Showtime. It does, however, eliminate the thrill of the buzzer beater, as there is no game clock once the target score is set just past the halfway mark of the final quarter. In another sense, though, every game provides a walk-off score, even though some are just a formality, as one team might close out another after building a big lead through the first 3 1/2 quarters of play.