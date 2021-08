Blake Snell overcame his road struggles, throwing six innings of one-run ball, helping the San Diego Padres to beat the Miami Marlins. Snell put together one of his best performances in a Padres uniform and looked like the 2018 Cy Young winner that the Padres traded for in the winter. The Padres bullpen worked out of trouble when they needed to, just like in the rest of the season, and the Padres offense provided just enough of a spark to win.