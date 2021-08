The Braves lost 5-1 to the Phillies on Friday night, dropping them to 47-49 on the season, into third place in the NL East, and five games back of the Mets. Among all the baseball games of the 2021 season, this was certainly one of them, and the truth of it is: I’m sick of writing these kinds of recaps, and if you’re reading, you’re probably sick of reading them. This was a game in which the exact same stuff that’s killed the Braves all season killed them again, and at this point, it’s getting mighty close to too late for things to turn around, even if all of these things magically stop happening.