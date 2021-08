Type-Moon and French Bread have released the fourth character trailer for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, and it features Ciel, the “Arrow” of the church. Ciel is one of the five heroines of the Type-Moon visual novel Tsukihime, which takes place in the same world as Melty Blood. She’s a member of the Burial Agency of the Holy Church. Her calling is about hunting and destroying heretics in the good name of the Lord. Similar to Arcueid, she meets Shiki while searching to destroy her mortal enemy. She poses as a senior at the same high school as Shiki and is quite popular with the students. You could say that she has a thing for curry, as her favorite lunch is curry bread, and her favorite restaurant is known for serving the best curry in town.