Road Rage Has a New Name with the thriller TAILGATE, Premiering on 7/30

Tailgate is a horror movie from The Netherlands that visits a genre that is not seen as often as it once was. Road horror is an exciting and tense sub genre. The films tend to be action packed and filled with as much adrenaline as terror. The plot here sees a man named Hans taking his family on a drive across the country. An argument he gets into with the driver of a van turns out to be a mistake that turns a simple family trip into something more sinister.