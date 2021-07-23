BABY OOPSIE: Official Trailer and Poster Reveal

Malignant is the latest creation from Conjuring universe architect James Wan (Aquaman, Furious 7). The film marks director Wan's return to his roots with this new original horror thriller. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Malignant stars Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle, The Mummy), Maddie Hasson (YouTube's Impulse, TV's Mr. Mercedes), George Young (TV's Containment), Michole Briana White (TV's Black Mafia Family, Dead to Me), Jacqueline McKenzie (Palm Beach, TV's Reckoning\), Jake Abel (TV's Supernatural, the Percy Jackson films) and Ingrid Bisu (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun). James Wan directed from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (M3GAN, upcoming The Nun 2), story by Wan & Ingrid Bisu and Cooper. New Line Cinema Presents, In Association With Starlight Media Inc. and My Entertainment Inc., An Atomic Monster Production, a James Wan Film, Malignant, will be released in theaters beginning 1 September 2021 and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. In the UK, Malignant will release on September 8. In Australia, Malignant will be released exclusively in theaters on September 9.
