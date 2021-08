Richard “Blake” Kenneth Boyce, 30, of Branson, Mo., will be inurned at Lee Memorial Park in Verona, Mississippi, at a later date. He died on July 9, 2021.Richard was born on June 8, 1991., in Nebraska City, Neb., the son of Richard and Charlotte (Winters) Boyce. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, an aunt, Susan Shaw; and an uncle, Brian Winters.