Curaleaf Announces Opening of Branded Store in Wells, Maine

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") to amend the terms of its option agreement dated November 7, 2018, as amended on May 9, 2018, May 25, 2018, June 25, 2018 and April 24, 2020 (collectively, the "Option Agreement"), whereby the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Sunset mineral property, located in the Vancouver Mining Division, B.C.