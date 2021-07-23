Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Curaleaf Announces Opening of Branded Store in Wells, Maine

By Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Anchorage Press
 10 days ago

Addition Marks Company's 108th Dispensary Nationwide. WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, celebrates the opening of a new Curaleaf-branded medical location in Wells, located at 913 Post Rd., Wells, ME 04090. This is the company's fifth branded location in Maine (comprised of one adult-use and four medical locations) and its 108th nationwide.

www.anchoragepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Addition Marks Company#Cnw#Cse#Curlf#The Company#Curaleaf Maine#Vetfuel#Curaleaf Holdings Inc#Company#Curaleaf And Select#Curaleaf International#European#Cura#Otcqx#Sedar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tier One Silver Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market Under Symbol TSLVF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its common shares commence trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market (the 'OTCQB') in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. under the symbol 'TSLVF'. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'TSLV'.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Parallel, Cake House, Cansortium, Trulieve, Deep Roots, Coastal Dispensary, Ack Natural, Strawberry Fields, Ayr Wellness, Verano, High Tide

If you wonder which states have recreational dispensaries open, here’s a roundup of the recently opened adult-use and medical cannabis retail locations. Curaleaf Holdings Opens Doors On New Store In Maine, 108th Dispensary Nationwide. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is opening a new store located at 913 Post Rd., in...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

WellBiz Brands, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of The LunchboxWax Brand

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands, Inc. , a franchise portfolio company managing four distinct beauty and wellness brands - Drybar® , Amazing Lash Studio®, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together® announced today it has acquired the LunchboxWax ® brand. As part of the transaction, WellBiz Brands adds...
RetailPosted by
Times Leader

Parallel Announces Opening of Its First goodblend™ Retail Store in Pennsylvania

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. ATLANTA and PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Parallel (the “Company”), one of the largest privately-held multi-state cannabis operators in the United States (U.S.), announced today that it commenced sales of medical cannabis products in Pennsylvania through the opening of its first retail branded store in Pittsburgh, with the intent to open a second store in Erie in the coming weeks. goodblend™ is a new cannabis cultivator, producer, and retailer in Pennsylvania.
Maine Statenewscentermaine.com

Maine Mall store issues delayed charges

PORTLAND, Maine — A store at the Maine Mall has customers confused and concerned, after issuing what appear to be delayed charges for purchases. NEWS CENTER Maine received several messages on Sunday, July 18, from customers who say they were charged by the Maine Mall store Lolli & Pops on July 16, for purchases they did not make in recent days.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Metals Creek Announces Stock Option Grant

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp.(TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces a stock option grant to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, for up to a total of 3,750,000 common shares of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at CDN $0.15 per stock option and vesting in accordance with the corporations' stock option plan.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

True Leaf Announces Management Cease Trade Order per National Policy 12-203

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTC Pink: TRLFF) (FSE: TLAA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company") announces that its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), has accepted the Company's request for, and the BCSC has granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Carlyle Announces Amendment to Sunset Property Option Agreement and Enters into Consulting Agreement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") to amend the terms of its option agreement dated November 7, 2018, as amended on May 9, 2018, May 25, 2018, June 25, 2018 and April 24, 2020 (collectively, the "Option Agreement"), whereby the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Sunset mineral property, located in the Vancouver Mining Division, B.C.
Economydallassun.com

1933 Industries to Hold Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders and Recommends Holders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Amendment

The amendment seeks to complete the one-year extension of the maturity date of the debentures. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the 'Company' or '1933 Industries') (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, reminds Debentureholders to vote at the upcoming Extraordinary Meeting to be held on August 6, 2021.
Economychainstoreage.com

At Home opening three stores in July

A value home décor retailer is opening two new East Coast stores and one new West Coast location during the month of July. At Home Group Inc. recently opened new stores in Princeton, N.J. and Abingdon, Md. In addition, it will open a new location in Temecula, Calif., by the end of the month. When all three stores are opened, At Home will have a total count of 231 stores across 40 states.
Businessaustinnews.net

Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure

Immediate market access expansion to commence in Canada and the US. VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares of Medi+Sure Canada Inc. ('MediSure') for a total purchase price of C$3.5M (the 'Transaction').
Food & Drinksfranchising.com

WOWorks Fast-Casual Restaurant Brands on Track for Impressive Growth in 2021 with New Store Openings

Signed Franchise Agreements and Non-Traditional Growth Opportunities. July 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // ST. PETERSBURG, FL. - WOWorks family of restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek, have achieved steady growth for the second quarter of 2021. In the past three months, the brands have signed 13 new franchise agreements and opened 18 new locations, including debuts in Utah, California, Texas, Massachusetts and Tennessee – proving the consistent demand for fresh, flavorful and healthy fast-casual dining options.
Income Taxpncguam.com

$4.9M in tax refunds to be paid this week; more EIP3 payments out

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,998 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week. Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 4,929,910 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These...
Public HealthNature.com

The COVID vaccine makers tell all

A book from the Oxford–AstraZeneca team, and a documentary, go behind the scenes in the race to vaccinate the world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaxxers: The Inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Race Against the Virus Sarah Gilbert & Catherine Green...

Comments / 0

Community Policy