Obituaries

Bonnie Louise Lott

bransontrilakesnews.com
 9 days ago

A celebration of life for Bonnie Louise Lott will be at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview Avenue on July 24th, 2021, at 11a.m. Lunch will be provided after the celebration of life. Bonnie was born on Jan. 13th, 1942., to Velda and Maudie (Patton) Lott of Wynona, Okla.

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

