Bonnie Louise Lott

Dear Son, Brother, Loved One.. You were a gift from God, bringing such joy to your parents, Betty Beigh and Byron “Jerry” Shields when you came into the world July 1, 1958, in Walla Walla. Your high intelligence was evident as you learned to talk very early, loved big words, made up your own little chants and rhymes always using your hands to drum the beat. You knew every word of every verse of every song we sang from early on. You started writing beautiful poetry at a young age. It flowed out of you. You loved being a big brother and had a deep love for your family. With family and friends you enjoyed ski trips, fishing excursions, and a lifetime of hot air ballooning.