Charlotte, NC

Battery Shut Out Charlotte 2-0 in First Leg of the Southern Derby

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Battery blanked the Independence 2-0 Friday night in front of an electrified Patriots Point crowd of nearly 3,000 strong. An early penalty save by Joe Kuzminsky and goals from Nicque Daley and Joel Bunting proved to be the difference-maker in securing three points for the Black and Yellow. The victory is the second straight for the Battery at Patriots Point. The win pushes the Battery ahead of Charlotte in the Atlantic Division table and secures a three-point lead in the supporter-led Southern Derby Cup.

holycitysinner.com

