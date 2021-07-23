Arts + Rec Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts

Walnut Creek Arts + Rec staff members engaged in a variety of discussions, learnings, and activities this past year focused on how our team can proactively support diversity, equity, and inclusion within our programs. As part of that vitally important work, we want to publicly share what has been done so far and what is coming next, while acknowledging that this work is far-reaching, ever evolving, and that there is much more to be done beyond what is listed below. We commit to continuing to update our community on our progress.