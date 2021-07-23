Cancel
Health

1.5 million Puerto Ricans could lose health coverage in 2 months due to stretched Medicaid funds

By Lauren Jensik
beckershospitalreview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half of Puerto Rico's population could lose health coverage without additional Medicaid funding from Congress, ABC News reported July 22. Though the U.S. territory's annual Medicaid needs are predicted to reach $3 billion, Puerto Rico has only been given $375 million for the year, Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told the news outlet. This is due to restrictions in Social Security Act Section 11108.

Pedro Pierluisi
#Puerto Ricans#Medicaid Funding#Abc News#Social Security Act#The Supporting Medicaid
Puerto Rico
