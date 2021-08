Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is crediting Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) with pushing a bipartisan infrastructure spending package over the finish line this week. "It’s rare to have an elected official from one party publicly praising another from the opposite party, but I’m doing just that because it’s so essential for the future of our nation that Sinema holds fast in keeping the filibuster intact," Tillis wrote in an NBC News op-ed published on Wednesday. "If Democrats had eliminated the filibuster, there would have been no attempt to find common ground on infrastructure or other critical issues. It doesn’t necessarily make legislating easy, but it is getting members of both parties in the same room to work together for the good of the nation, as our Founding Fathers intended."