Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the biggest stars in the NBA today. In just 8 years since he entered the NBA, Giannis has established himself as an absolute superstar. The Greek Freak is already a two-time league MVP, multiple-time All-Star, All-Star game MVP, and a Defensive Player of the Year. So far, Giannis has been on an absolute tear since his ascent to superstar status in this league. But as good as he is now, it is almost impossible to believe that he first rejected his chance to play basketball.