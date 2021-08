I was at Costco about a month ago and noticed they were tearing down the old Summit Beverage building that was right next door. If you missed it - the fine folks at Summit Beverage recently moved into an awesome new building. As I watched the cranes bring the building to the ground I casually wondered what was going to replace it as Costco's neighbor. Well, as it turns out, there will be no new neighbor. It looks like Costco is undergoing a bit of an expansion and a remodel.