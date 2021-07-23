Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Health care challenges, border travel restrictions, tourism recovery

By Kassandra Lau
azpm.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntensive care units and emergency rooms aren’t seeing beds fill up at the rate they did during the height of the pandemic, but some nurses working those departments say they need relief. That was the message when unionized nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital demonstrated against staffing shortages that they said puts patients at risk. A statement from the hospital’s operator, Carondelet Health Network, said the facility has consistently met staffing guidelines in its collective bargaining agreement with the union.

news.azpm.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hammond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Mobile#Carondelet Health Network#Banner Health#Arizona 360#The Hertel Report#Northwest Healthcare#Arizonans#Mexican#American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
TravelPosted by
Daily News

U.S. extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico borders

Land and ferry crossings between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten “human life or national interests,” federal officials said Wednesday. Any movement between the U.S. and its neighbors will be limited to “essential travel” only until Aug. 21, the Department of Homeland Security ...
azpm.org

Nursing shortages, other challenges facing Arizona’s health care system

Intensive care units and emergency rooms aren’t seeing beds fill up at the rate they did during the height of the pandemic, but some nurses working those departments say they need relief. That was the message when unionized nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital demonstrated against staffing shortages that they said puts patients at risk. A statement from the hospital’s operator, Carondelet Health Network, said the facility has consistently met staffing guidelines in its collective bargaining agreement with the union.
El Paso, TXcbs4local.com

Border family separated due to continued border travel restrictions

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Department of Homeland Security says the U.S. and Mexico agreed to continue limiting non-essential travel “to prevent the spread of COVID-19”. The extension has frustrated families living in both El Paso and Juarez, who have not seen each other in more than 16 months.
Public Healthnny360.com

Homeland chief insists Canada border restrictions are for health reasons

WASHINGTON — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted Tuesday that the continued restrictions on nonessential travel from Canada are based on health concerns and he is aware of the impact on families and businesses in Michigan and elsewhere. “We are mindful and monitoring every single day the economic impact...
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

Will border travel restrictions be lifted? Opinions mixed on pending decision

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is expected to announce Wednesday whether travel restrictions will be lifted along the country’s borders with Canada and Mexico. As of now, the U.S. limits inbound land border crossings from its neighboring nations to “essential travel,” including people traveling for...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

St. Paul care home group will mandate COVID vaccines for staff

A senior living group in St. Paul has announced it will require all of its staff be vaccinated for COVID-19 starting September 1. Episcopal Homes made the announcement on Friday, saying the rule will be implemented at its 500-employee care home campus in St. Paul, where it s facilities include two nursing homes, assisted living, independent living, and transitional care.
Arizona Stateazpm.org

Arizona reports 2,306 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said the "Stay home, stay safe" message from the tribal government guarantees that businesses in the nation have the "the safest environment" compared to those outside its tribal lands during the pandemic. Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

State Expands COVID-19 Community Health Worker Program

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services DHSS is expanding the COVID-19 Community Health Worker (CHW) program, bringing it statewide, including to Transylvania County. El Centro Latino and UNETE join six other vendors that were previously selected for this work – Catawba County Public Health, Kepro, Mount Calvary...
Educationmegadoctornews.com

All Health Care Personnel Encouraged to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Newswise — CHICAGO – Amid the new surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), and 10 professional societies associated with the specialty, are strongly encouraging the nation’s health care workers and all eligible Americans to get fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. ASA and the associated societies remind the public that widespread vaccination is the most effective way to reduce illness and death.
Arizona Stateazpm.org

Arizona reports 1,846 virus cases after 2 days of 2,000-plus

A decal on a sidewalk in Tucson reminds pedestrians to follow social distancing guidelines. November 2020. After two consecutive todays of reporting over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona health officials reported 1,846 cases Monday. The state also reported only one new virus-related death. The latest figures bring the pandemic death...
Florida Statetennesseestar.com

With Less Border Restrictions, Canadian Tourism in Florida Could Increase

The number of international travelers coming to Florida may increase after Canada loosened its COVID-19 border restrictions, allowing non-essential vaccinated travelers in and out of the country. Policy coordinator for the governor’s Office of Policy and Budget, Holger Ciupalo, said that he expects the White House to “follow suit” with...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19: What Have We Learnt from CDC’s Leaked Document?

Recently, a CDC internal presentation has been leaked, and the information contained both good and bad news. The findings on a presentation chart revealed that the Delta strain is highly aggressive, and even those fully vaccinated can transmit the virus. Accountable for more than 83% of the daily new infections...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
Redwood City, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Health care

To better understand the changes that need occur to improve our health care system, it helps to understand how we arrived at our current situation. When you go out to eat, where you go, how often you go, and what you order is influenced by your economic situation. Now imagine what happens when a company, let’s call them Blue Plate, tells you for a monthly fee you can go out as often as you want and order anything. Do you think your dining habits would change? Doctor visits increased after Blue Cross arrived and doctors and hospitals found that insurance companies reimbursed whatever they charged so they could order better, more expensive equipment.
Flagstaff, AZnau.edu

Meeting today’s challenges with an MBA focused on health care

Northern Arizona University is partnering with Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE), a market leader in health care education, to offer an affordable online MBA program with the aim of improving patient-centered, value-based care in Arizona and beyond. The program, offered through The W. A. Franke College of Business, offers an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy