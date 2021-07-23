Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Life Insurance vs. Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D)

By Lorraine Roberte
thebalance.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccidents are the third leading cause of death in the United States. Since so many people are killed each year in accidents, it makes sense to plan for them by protecting your family with insurance. But with so many insurance options out there, it can be confusing to know what coverage is best. Life insurance and accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance are two policies you can use to provide benefits for those who depend on you.

www.thebalance.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Car Insurance#Life Insurance#Ad D#Key Takeaways Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Posted by
Declan Wilson

Is Term Life Insurance Better Than Whole Life Insurance?

I have this habit of texting my accountant friend Alex anytime — and I mean anytime — I stumble across a money thing I don’t quite understand. Being that he’s an accountant and a money nerd and my friend, Alex is prompt and knowledgeable in his response (which is my nice way of saying brevity isn’t one of his strong suits. Sorry Alex 😊).
Black, ALPosted by
CNN

A Black man feared the vaccine because of the Tuskegee experiment. After Covid-19 devastated his family, he changed his mind

(CNN) — Timothy Moore grew up wary of medical treatments in his hometown of Tuskegee, Alabama. His parents had seen what happened to Black people who participated in the unethical Tuskegee syphilis study, where researchers let syphilis progress in Black men without treating them to justify treatment programs for them between 1932 and 1972.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Stark X-ray images reveal how the lungs of an unvaccinated person infected with COVID-19 filled with the virus while vaccinated patient's are mostly clear of disease

A doctor has shared X-rays showing the difference between the lungs of a fully vaccinated who contracts COViD-19 and an vaccinated person. Dr Ghassan Kamel, director of the Medical ICU at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital in Missouri, has been treating thousands of people ill with the disease since the pandemic exploded in March 2020., reported KSDK.
AccidentsPosted by
CBS DFW

North Texas Businessman Ken Dunn Killed In Jet Crash

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Family, friends and colleagues from the company he co-founded are mourning the passing of John Kenneth “Ken” Dunn, 62. (courtesy: The Rainier Companies) Dunn was killed on July 26 when the Bombardier CL 600 jet he was on crashed during a seemingly routine landing at the Truckee-Tahoe Airport in Northern California. He was traveling on the twin-engine jet with friends to Truckee, described as one of his “favorite places on earth,” in his obituary. After an industrious career in banking and real estate, Dunn co-founded Ranier Capital Management in 2003. “The Rainier family is deeply saddened by the loss of its co-founder, partner and friend. Our most heartfelt sympathies go to Ken’s family during this unbelievably difficult time. He will be terribly missed,” said Rainier President and CEO Danny Lovell. Dunn is survived by his wife Christie and four children: Katie, Chris, Peter and Nicki; grandchildren Libby, Ellie, JP and his mother, brother and sister. The Truckee Police Department, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Diseases & Treatmentsthewashingtondailynews.com

Health Beat: Learn an acronym that saves lives

Strokes. They’re feared, deadly and debilitating. Our state is considered the buckle of the “stroke belt,” which includes several states in the southeast part of the country where stroke death rates are two times higher than the rest of the country. As far as statistics are concerned, you’re more likely to have a stroke if you live in the south. North Carolina is about 8% worse for stroke mortality than the rest of the nation and in eastern North Carolina it is even a bigger risk. In fact, stroke is the third-leading cause of death in North Carolina. It results in more serious long-term disabilities than any other disease.
Cancerwmleader.com

Alcohol use linked to nearly 750,000 cancer cases in 2020

Doctors are sounding the alarm over research showing a link between drinking alcohol and cancer. More than 700,000 new cancer cases were linked to alcohol consumption in 2020 — a time when many Americans reported drinking more. The research, published in the July 13 edition of Lancet Oncology, found that...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Nursing home worker takes elderly Alzheimer patient to doctor and forgets him locked in the van for almost whole day on three-digit temperature outside, the man dies

We usually rely on doctors and nurses when we go to hospital for some reason, but that was not the case in the death of this elderly man after he was taken to doctor for examination but later forgotten in the vehicle for almost a whole day while the temperatures outside reached three-digit degrees.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Risk factors for hospitalization and mortality due to dengue fever in a Mexican population: a retrospective cohort study.

Identify risk factors associated with increased hospital admission and mortality due to dengue fever (DF), and estimate the risk magnitude associated with each individual variable. Records of patients diagnosed with dengue were obtained from the Mexican National Epidemiological Surveillance System. Descriptive statistics were performed in all variables. Demographic characteristics and...
Accidentsthegazette.com

Anaerobic digester death ruled accidental drowning

Robert Baenziger Jr., a Quad Cities scuba diver who failed to surface after a dive into a million-gallon anaerobic digester June 8, died of accidental drowning, according to the Office of the State Medical Examiner. The cause and manner of Baenziger’s death was released Wednesday after an autopsy conducted last...
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Shorter Life Expectancy for Non-Alzheimer’s Dementia vs AD Dementia

But overall, people with dementia have higher mortality than others. Non-Alzheimer’s disease (non-AD) dementias were associated with higher mortality rates and shorter life expectancies than Alzheimer’s disease (AD) dementias, according to results from a systematic review and meta-analysis. Although dementia conferred a higher mortality risk overall, people with non-AD dementia...

Comments / 1

Community Policy