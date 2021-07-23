Cancel
Public Health

UA mobile health clinic bringing COVID vaccines to rural counties

By Kassandra Lau
azpm.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross Arizona, a number of groups are working to prevent another COVID-19 outbreak by getting people vaccinated. That’s especially true for rural areas where efforts involve getting shots in the arms of both Arizonans and Mexican residents. The University of Arizona Enid and Mel Zuckerman College of Public health is helping lead that charge in some counties through its mobile health units. The college’s associate dean, Dr. Cecilia Rosales, discussed the group’s approach and some of the challenges unique to the communities visited by the mobile health units.

news.azpm.org

