HILL: I want to tell you about the man who helped me fall in love with football

I can’t put my finger on what my first memory involving football is, but it’s a safe bet that one of the earliest had to involve my grandfather. My paternal grandfather, Dallas Hill, was a diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan going back to his youth in Dayton, Tennessee, and as I grew up Vols football was a pretty constant fixture thanks to him. Whether it was a stuffed UT helmet that played “Rocky Top” when you hit it or a white ballcap with an orange T, there was always Tennessee gear around our house, plenty of which came from him.