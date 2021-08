For a long time this summer, the transfer market felt like a game of chicken. Nobody quite knew what the impact of the pandemic will be on transfer fees and so nobody wanted to move first, with the result being that there was no liquidity in the market. Everybody needed somebody to jump, just to reassure everybody that players will still change clubs for eye-watering sums of money. Finally, the major dominoes are starting to fall, with Manchester United sealing the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and reportedly reaching the brink of finalizing Raphaël Varane’s move from Real Madrid.