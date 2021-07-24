Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: Making sense of passive home design

We all want our homes to look high impressive and feel comfortable. This is entirely understandable. At the end of the day, this is the space where we spend the most time. It’s a space that reflects us and that we invite guests into. They exude our character. They can serve as a form of self-expression. On top of this, our homes tend to be the most expensive investment we make in our lives. We want them to maintain value and to sell easily if we do decide to move on. Over the past year and a half, many of us have spent more time in our homes than ever. The coronavirus and Covid-19 pandemic has spread rapidly across the world, encouraging governments in the majority of countries to implement lockdowns and stay at home measures, asking us to only leave the house as and when it is absolutely necessary. Having spent more time in our properties, we’ve had more time to criticise the spaces and find areas that require improvement. Chances are, you have a to-do list of changes and improvements to carry out. You may have already covered some of the areas below, but here are some home design ideas and areas of focus that you may want to look into further when getting started on this home improvement journey!