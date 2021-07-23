Madison school officials explain reasoning for requiring masks this fall
MADISON, Wis. — Madison school leaderes say getting kids vaccinated played a role in their decision to require masks for everyone inside school buildings this fall. The district released its COVID safety plans for the fall on Thursday, including requirements for all students and staff to wear masks inside and while on school buses, among other practices. Masks are not required for outdoor activities.www.wglr.com
