Press Releases - County Council

Montgomery County Council Seeks Applicants for the Bethesda Urban Partnership Board of Directors. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18. ROCKVILLE, Md., July 23, 2021—The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Bethesda Urban Partnership (BUP) Board of Directors. Deborah Michaels’ second term expires in October 2021 and she is not eligible to apply for reappointment.www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
