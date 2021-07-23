Backpack school supplies drive set
The Scruggs Volunteer Fire, Rescue & Dive department is holding a backpack school supplies drive to assist local elementary schools in need. The following are some of the suggested items: backpacks, pencils, Crayola crayons, markers, colored pencils, two pocket folders, small binders, glue sticks, wide-ruled paper, wide-ruled notebooks, highlighters, handheld pencil sharpeners, scissors, Kleenex, gallon Ziploc baggies, and nonperishable snacks.www.smithmountaineagle.com
