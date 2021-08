SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Workers are putting the finishing touches on Southwestern Community College’s new $23 million Health Sciences Center. It opens for classes in August. "It looks really clean, like it looks really sleek, very smooth," SCC student Kasey Espinoza said. "And it also, when you first walk in here it actually smelled really sterile, like you know how hospitals are supposed to smell. It's really exciting because you're the first one in here."