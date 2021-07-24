2908 Barton Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

INVESTORS come look at this Northside Gem waiting to be restored to grandeur of days gone by. This home begs to be restored to original splendor. The expansive wrap around porch demands dignity and grace to once again be alive in her halls. Serious renovations needed to bring back the charm of yesteryear. This one has fireplace in almost every room, wood floors, transoms over doors, intricate mantle in living room, and great potential for a lovely yard. This is an "AS IS" SALE.