Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Plumas, Butte, Lassen and Alpine Counties Due to Fires
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Plumas County due to the Dixie Fire and Fly Fire, Butte and Lassen counties due to the Dixie Fire, and Alpine County due to the Tamarack Fire. The fires collectively have destroyed homes, caused the evacuation of residents, and damaged critical infrastructure, with the Dixie Fire alone having burned 142,940 acres.news.caloes.ca.gov
