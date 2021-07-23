A Defense Health Agency decision results in cuts to needed autism services for military families.

From Shawn Anderson’s home command center, she runs her family with precision that rivals any military operation. It’s the only way the Air Force veteran can keep some semblance of order in a life that can fall out of order at any given moment. Anderson is mom to four children ages 11-19, all on the autism spectrum, each with their own medical, emotional and educational needs, and each with their own cadre of specialists and educational plans to help them develop and one day live independently as adults.