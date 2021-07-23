Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey County, CA

A Defense Health Agency decision results in cuts to needed autism services for military families.

By Pam Marino
montereycountyweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Shawn Anderson’s home command center, she runs her family with precision that rivals any military operation. It’s the only way the Air Force veteran can keep some semblance of order in a life that can fall out of order at any given moment. Anderson is mom to four children ages 11-19, all on the autism spectrum, each with their own medical, emotional and educational needs, and each with their own cadre of specialists and educational plans to help them develop and one day live independently as adults.

www.montereycountyweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Monterey County, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum#The Air Force#The Defense Health Agency#Tricare#Applied Behavior Analysis#The Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Autism
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy