Menendez Chairs Senate Banking Subcommittee Hearing to Explore how to Protect NJ Businesses from the Economic Impacts of Future Pandemics

WASHINGTON, DC – This evening on the Senate floor, Senator Portman discussed the introduction of the historic bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, the legislative text of which was filed today. Portman, who played a leading role in drafting this landmark investment in roads and bridges, rail, transit, ports, airports, the electric grid, broadband, and much more, commended his bipartisan colleagues with whom he worked to draft this legislation, as well as the members who actively supported it. Portman urged the Senate to vote to pass this legislation so that we can address our nation’s crumbling infrastructure.