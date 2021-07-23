Menendez Chairs Senate Banking Subcommittee Hearing to Explore how to Protect NJ Businesses from the Economic Impacts of Future Pandemics
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.),Chairman of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Securities, Insurance, and Investment, today chaired a hearing entitled “Examining Frameworks to Address Future Pandemic Risk.” During its first hearing, the Subcommittee heard testimony from a group of experts, business leaders, and insurance providers to explore whether Congress should consider a pandemic risk insurance program to limit the economic damage of future global catastrophic events such as the COVID-19 pandemic.www.menendez.senate.gov
