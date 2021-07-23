Make Your Own Herbal Salve with Seekonk Library at Osamequin Farm

Seekonk, MA – Join farmer and herbalist Emily at Osamequin Farm to tour the Night Garden and learn about the medicinals we can grow in our region. Register now for the Seekonk Library program Adults Herbal Salve Workshop on Thursday, August 12 at 6:00 PM held at Osamequin Farm. We'll explore what's growing, stages of harvest, and discuss processes for making teas, tinctures, salves, and more. We'll harvest from the garden and each participant will make a salve to take home. This program is for adults only. Space is limited; pre-registration with a SAILS library card is required. Register in the Events Calendar at www.seekonkpl.org. This program will be held at Osamequin Farm, 80 Walnut Street, Seekonk, MA. Reminder that COVID Guidelines may still be in place and masks and social distancing may be required. In case of rain, event will be postponed to a later date.