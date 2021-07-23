Grow Your Business Series from Seekonk Library & the Chamber of Commerce
Seekonk, MA – Many of our businesses are still feeling the strain of COVID closings. Business owners, you are invited to attend the programs in this series to learn how to best connect with customers online. This virtual series is brought to you by the Seekonk Public Library and the East Providence Area Chamber of Commerce which covers the Seekonk region. The programs are presented by Google trainer Bryan Cranston and are hosted online. Go to the Events Calendar at www.seekonkpl.org for registration information. These free, educational programs are open to all:reportertoday.com
