Gerald C. Machgan

Gerald C. “Jerry” Machgan, 91, of Pinehurst, formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind., died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Pinehurst Health Center. He was born June 18, 1930, in Mauston, Wisc., to Chester and Selma Machgan (later Newkirk). He was a Methodist minister serving churches in Texas and Indiana. Jerry was a chaplain at Parkview Hospital for 25 years. He was the chaplain at Parkland Hospital in Dallas who arranged for last rights for President John F. Kennedy. Jerry taught clinical pastoral care at Parkview for many years and was in the Air Force, Air Force Reserves and Indiana Air National Guard for a total of 22 years.