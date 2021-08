Hey all, I’ve been baking sourdough for a few weeks now and only once have been successful in getting a light, fluffy crumb. I baked a loaf last night and cut into it today with high hopes of finally having a good fluffy bread because from the exterior, it was a pretty perfect loaf. I got great oven spring and the best ear I’ve ever gotten. The crust caramel used and had plenty of blisters. But I cut into it this morning and to my disappointment, the inside was gummy as usual. There were plenty of large holes, but not a consistent open crumb with areas of more density. I will attach the image.