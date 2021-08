This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security reviewed the agency’s treatment of pregnant women and births after a Guatemalan woman filed a complaint last year about her experience in the Chula Vista border station. The woman said in her complaint she was denied medical care when she was apprehended in February 2020 by Border Patrol. She was taken to the station and gave birth shortly after while standing and holding onto a trash can for support. The report also found multiple women who gave birth in custody and had to stay several nights before being released. The San Diego Union-Tribune.