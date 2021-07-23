Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism Officially Begins Operating Lake Sylvia Recreation Area
The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism (ADPHT) held an event today at Lake Sylvia Recreation Area to officially mark the beginning of operating and managing the area as a unit of Pinnacle Mountain State Park. ADPHT has signed a historic property lease with the United States Forest Service (USFS) to do so. The USFS will continue to partner with ADPHT and Arkansas State Parks (ASP) in the environmental management of the area.
