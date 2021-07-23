Boozman, Hassan Introduce Bipartisan Legislation Requiring Mandatory Whistleblower Training for VA Employees
U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), both members of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, introduced the bipartisan VA OIG Training Act of 2021 to require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide training to employees on reporting waste, fraud, and abuse. This training would be in coordination with the VA Office of the Inspector General (VA OIG), which serves veterans and the public by conducting meaningful independent oversight of the VA.www.kffb.com
Comments / 0