Boozman, Hassan Introduce Bipartisan Legislation Requiring Mandatory Whistleblower Training for VA Employees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) — both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on State Department and USAID Management, International Operations, and Bilateral International Development — introduced bipartisan legislation to authorize the New Partnerships Initiative (NPI) at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and require the USAID Administrator to meet certain criteria when implementing the program. NPI helps USAID collaborate with local non-profits on humanitarian work by identifying new partners and sources of funding, streamlining access to resources, promoting local leadership, and providing training. The bill would establish NPI through statute and authorize adequate funding for the program through Fiscal Year 2026, which would expand the agency’s humanitarian partner base and boost USAID’s effectiveness abroad by working with more organizations connected to the populations they serve.