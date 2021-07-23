Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Boozman, Hassan Introduce Bipartisan Legislation Requiring Mandatory Whistleblower Training for VA Employees

By KFFB 106.1 FM
kffb.com
 11 days ago

U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), both members of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, introduced the bipartisan VA OIG Training Act of 2021 to require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide training to employees on reporting waste, fraud, and abuse. This training would be in coordination with the VA Office of the Inspector General (VA OIG), which serves veterans and the public by conducting meaningful independent oversight of the VA.

www.kffb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
John Boozman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Whistleblowers#Oig#Senate#Va Inspector#Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Charleston, WVMetro News

US Senate works on bipartisan infrastructure legislation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Senate is expected to vote later this week on passing the chamber’s bipartisan infrastructure bill as lawmakers on Monday began working on the legislation. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the byproduct of negotiations between a bipartisan group of senators and the White House,...
Congress & Courtsenr.com

Senate Begins Voting on Infrastructure Bill Amendments

A broad-based major infrastructure package is edging closer to a floor vote in the Senate, as the bipartisan group of senators who negotiated the compromise measure on Aug. 2 released the text of the massive legislation and the chamber began voting on amendments. The measure would provide $550 billion in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate plans barrage on crime

Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) are working to win Senate passage of a big criminal justice reform package this Congress. Why it matters: Crime is spiking in big cities. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is still working on a police reform measure. The bipartisan dynamic duo atop the Senate Judiciary Committee is stepping up, passing three piecemeal bills out of their committee.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session

Senators unveiled a $1.2 trillion, eight-year infrastructure bill during a rare Sunday session after negotiators worked through the weekend. The 2,702-page bill, spearheaded by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and a larger group of roughly two dozen negotiators, is substantially narrower than the multitrillion-dollar plan envisioned by President Biden earlier this year but includes a wide range of funding for roads, bridges, transit, broadband and water.
Pierre, SDKEVN

Senator Thune, Smith sponsor bipartisan emergency haying bill

PIERRE, S.D. - With severe and worsening drought causing Upper Midwest cattle producers to run out of hay for their herds, U.S. Senators Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) introduced bipartisan legislation to allow future emergency haying on federal Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land. Right now, emergency haying on...
Congress & Courtspennbizreport.com

Bipartisan legislators introduce bill to strengthen American steel industry

U.S. Reps. Mike Doyle (D-PA), Bill Huizenga (R-MI), Conor Lamb (D-PA), and Mike Kelly (R-PA) introduced legislation Wednesday aimed at strengthening the domestic steel industry and improving the environment. The bipartisan legislation, the Steel Industry Preservation Act, would create a tax credit for recycling waste products in steel manufacturing while...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Sen. Durbin, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan, Bicameral Legislation To Hold E-Cigarette Companies For Youth Vaping Crisis

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), and Mitt Romney (R-UT) to introduce bipartisan, bicameral legislation to protect children from the dangers of e-cigarettes. The Resources to Prevent Youth Vaping Act would require that e-cigarette manufacturers pay user fees to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide the agency with additional resources to conduct Continue Reading
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Merkley, Rubio, Case, Giménez Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Help Consumers Make Informed Sunscreen Purchases, Protect Ocean Health

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley teamed up with U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and U.S. Representatives Ed Case (D-HI-01) and Carlos Giménez (R-FL-26) today to introduce the Reef Safe Act of 2021—legislation that would help protect our oceans and marine ecosystems from harmful chemicals found in some types of sunscreen, by creating an FDA certification for “Reef Safe” and “Ocean Safe” sunscreens.
Congress & Courtshamptonroadsmessenger.com

KAINE AND RUBIO INTRODUCE BIPARTISAN LEGISLATION TO AUTHORIZE NEW PARTNERSHIPS INITIATIVE AT USAID TO EXPAND HUMANITARIAN WORK

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) — both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on State Department and USAID Management, International Operations, and Bilateral International Development — introduced bipartisan legislation to authorize the New Partnerships Initiative (NPI) at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and require the USAID Administrator to meet certain criteria when implementing the program. NPI helps USAID collaborate with local non-profits on humanitarian work by identifying new partners and sources of funding, streamlining access to resources, promoting local leadership, and providing training. The bill would establish NPI through statute and authorize adequate funding for the program through Fiscal Year 2026, which would expand the agency’s humanitarian partner base and boost USAID’s effectiveness abroad by working with more organizations connected to the populations they serve.
Congress & Courtsbigislandnow.com

Bipartisan Legislation To Reform Disaster Recovery

U.S. Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) today introduced legislation to help communities plan for and recover from major disasters. The Reforming Disaster Recovery Act would strengthen the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) disaster recovery grants for states, local governments, and tribes. It would also improve coordination at the federal level by establishing an office within HUD that would be devoted to disaster recovery and resilient communities.
Congress & Courtsthevistapress.com

Reps. Levin & Colleagues Announce Reintroduction of Bipartisan Legislation

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representatives Mike Levin (D-CA), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Tim Ryan (D-OH), and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) reintroduced the Commitment to Veteran Support and Outreach Act, a bipartisan bill to authorize federal funding for county veterans service officers (CVSOs) who are often the best resource to help veterans and their families understand resources at their disposal, file benefit claims, and represent veterans in VA hearings. A fact sheet on the bill is available here.
Congress & CourtsABQJournal

Sen. Heinrich introduces bipartisan conservation bill

Calling it the single biggest investment into wildlife and habitat restoration in more than half a century, Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., announced this week the Senate introduction of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which if enacted would funnel more than $1 billion to conservation efforts each year. Heinrich, along with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Key Senate Republican praises infrastructure deal

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who served as the lead Republican negotiator on a previous attempt at an infrastructure package, on Monday praised the newly unveiled bipartisan deal as a major step in the right direction, signaling she is likely to support final passage of the legislation. Capito didn’t explicitly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy