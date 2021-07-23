Josh Tec's Grassroots Summer Championship Notebook: Day One

ORLANDO, FL — This is the last AAU event of the season for most. This is where we’re determining the best independent teams in the country, so you know the stage is big and the lights are bright. Throughout the weekend, we’ll find out who rises to the occasion. Because the 17U group will be moving on after this weekend, I spent Friday watching the 16U group closely to see who will be stepping into those shoes next season. Here are some notes from what I saw: