LISTEN: NGHS Dr. Celine Fadel talks cancer screenings post-COVID

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Anne from Westborough writes on Facebook, “My husband is 72 and recovering from surgery for sarcoma. We will get our Moderna boosters ASAP. Will it then be safe to go without masks inside in public places like stores?” If your husband is undergoing active treatment for sarcoma, which is a type of cancer, he needs to be particularly careful in public. It would probably make sense for you to continue to wear masks in public, even though you’re much less...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO