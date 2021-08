Atlanta United 2s returned to the Fraction after 10 days off hoping to break their 7-match winless streak. Atlanta has shown a lot of grit recently, earning draws at the death but have been able to claim the full three points in almost a month. Luckily, Atlanta got one of its most convincing wins of the season against Tulsa and looked to repeat that impressive performance as Tulsa returned to Atlanta. Leading this Tulsa defense was former 2s captain Mo Jadama who quickly became a fan favorite in 2020. With a stout offensive front and experienced defensive unit, defeating Tulsa seemed on paper to be a tall task.