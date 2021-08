The Rock is rolling and nobody can figure out how to stop it. The latest victim was Flannel’s Fanatics. Rock started the game with two singles but then back-to-back outs, including a “Cold Beer K” to Captain Josh Stevens. They were still able to do damage with two more singles leading to a 2-0 lead. Brett “The Hitman” Regimbald came out swinging with a double and cut the lead in half after a RBI single by Nate Swahn. They had a chance to tie it but Jimbo Cassineri went down swinging for an inning ending “CBK.”