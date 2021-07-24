Marshall's Salguero named to Rimington Watch List
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University center Alex Salguero was named to the national watch list for the Rimington Trophy on Friday. The award honors the most outstanding center in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It is named for former University of Nebraska center Dave Rimington, who went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals. A first-team All-American in 1981 and 1982, Rimington became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.www.herald-dispatch.com
