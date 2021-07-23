Cancel
'Paranormal Activity': Jason Blum Says the Latest Installment Is Already Complete

By Brad Miska
bloody-disgusting.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Pictures pumped out the Paranormal Activity sequels, producing and releasing five in just six years. After the promise that 2015’s Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension would be the final entry in the franchise, Bloody Disgusting told you a remake was on the horizon. It took longer than expected, but is coming to Paramount+ sometime next year. In fact, it’s allegedly already finished.

