Diseases & Treatments

Long-Term Outlook for Most With Serious Brain Injury Is Better Than Thought

doctorslounge.com
 11 days ago

Last Updated: July 23, 2021. FRIDAY, July 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A traumatic brain injury (TBI) can cripple patients for the rest of their lives, but new research suggests that many people with moderate-to-severe TBI have better-than-expected long-term outcomes. The findings show that decisions about halting life-sustaining treatment for...

www.doctorslounge.com

#Traumatic Brain Injury#San Francisco#Healthday News#Tbi#Jama Neurology
