For two days in June 2020 and another two days that October, environmental epidemiologist Ioar Rivas wore a special backpack whenever she left her home. As she rode her motorbike to the lab, or picked out fruits and vegetables at the grocery store, an air pump on one shoulder strap hummed quietly, while a tube on the other passively sampled the environment. “People look at you like you are carrying something weird [that is] making some noises,” she recalls of the experience. “They don’t understand what is going on.”