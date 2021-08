When you are ready to bring your baby home, it is an amazingly exciting time for you and your family. You have babyproofed the house, and every corner is safe. You have their baby swing covered, and their nursery looks absolutely adorable and ready for its newest little tenant to move in! When bedtime or naptime rolls around you have made sure that your infant’s crib is as safe as it can be. But have you considered a sleep sack? “What is a sleep sack?,” you may ask. Well, it’s a great option to swaddle your newborn with, or even just to keep them from flailing their little arms and legs about while they are trying to go to sleep. Here, we break down all the things that you as parents should know about sleep sacks.