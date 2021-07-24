Wake Up To Panoramic Ocean Views At This Charmingly Unique New Jersey Rental
New Jersey is a state that attracts a lot of visitors. It’s easy to see why! After all, the state boasts fantastic beaches, lively towns, and plenty of things to do, like amusement parks, hiking trails, interesting restaurants, and more. It’s so nice sometimes New Jersey residents themselves like to take a staycation in the state!
So, whether you’re a local or a tourist, we’ve found an amazing rental for a beach getaway in the state this summer. Here’s what to know.
We are obsessed with this little round home on the beach in New Jersey.It is located only nine miles from downtown Cape May and nine miles from Wildwood, so you have two of the best beach areas in the state close by.
The many windows and the circular structure ensure you have panoramic views of the Delaware Bay.That's quite a sight to be greeted by in the morning.
Sunrise definitely feels less intimidating when it's happening over a beautiful landscape.We'd definitely wake up early in this room for that!
The rental has three bedrooms and sleeps seven people total.There are also two full bathrooms, a half bathroom, and a fully functional kitchen/dining area.
This house is so nice, it might be hard to leave!But trust us, you'll want to with all the activities here: tanning on the beach, swimming in the ocean, going for kayak rides, checking out the hiking trails, and so on.
And once you're done with your adventures for the day, you get to kick back and enjoy the balcony at the home.Is there anything better than a balcony on vacation?
This vacation rental is pretty affordable – under $400 per night – and gets great reviews, so you’ll want to book soon!
