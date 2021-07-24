Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Wake Up To Panoramic Ocean Views At This Charmingly Unique New Jersey Rental

By Rebecca
Posted by 
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 8 days ago

New Jersey is a state that attracts a lot of visitors. It’s easy to see why! After all, the state boasts fantastic beaches, lively towns, and plenty of things to do, like amusement parks, hiking trails, interesting restaurants, and more. It’s so nice sometimes New Jersey residents themselves like to take a staycation in the state!

So, whether you’re a local or a tourist, we’ve found an amazing rental for a beach getaway in the state this summer. Here’s what to know.

We are obsessed with this little round home on the beach in New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MtoH_0b6ORQMQ00
VRBO
It is located only nine miles from downtown Cape May and nine miles from Wildwood, so you have two of the best beach areas in the state close by.

The many windows and the circular structure ensure you have panoramic views of the Delaware Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKWVD_0b6ORQMQ00
VRBO
That's quite a sight to be greeted by in the morning.

Sunrise definitely feels less intimidating when it's happening over a beautiful landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEiLS_0b6ORQMQ00
VRBO
We'd definitely wake up early in this room for that!

The rental has three bedrooms and sleeps seven people total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YKol_0b6ORQMQ00
VRBO
There are also two full bathrooms, a half bathroom, and a fully functional kitchen/dining area.

This house is so nice, it might be hard to leave!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ha7Rd_0b6ORQMQ00
VRBO
But trust us, you'll want to with all the activities here: tanning on the beach, swimming in the ocean, going for kayak rides, checking out the hiking trails, and so on.

And once you're done with your adventures for the day, you get to kick back and enjoy the balcony at the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15a9cS_0b6ORQMQ00
VRBO
Is there anything better than a balcony on vacation?

This vacation rental is pretty affordable – under $400 per night – and gets great reviews, so you’ll want to book soon!

To find this rental on VRBO and check availability, click here .

The post Wake Up To Panoramic Ocean Views At This Charmingly Unique New Jersey Rental appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 1

Only In New Jersey

Only In New Jersey

3K+
Followers
313
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Jersey is for people who LOVE the Garden State. We publish one New Jersey article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Vacation Rentals#House Rental#Beaches#Vrbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
TravelPosted by
Only In New Jersey

Take A Ride On The Longest Zipline In New Jersey At Mountain Creek

Looking for a fun, unique activity the whole family will enjoy in New Jersey? One activity that’s usually a hit is ziplining. It’s guaranteed to get your adrenaline going and your heart racing — in a good way. We’d recommend trying out the ziplines available at Mountain Creek, a ski resort in New Jersey. Here’s […] The post Take A Ride On The Longest Zipline In New Jersey At Mountain Creek appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Pleasant Valley Family Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of New Jersey Campgrounds

Ready to get in touch with New Jersey’s nature? One of the best places to do that is at Pleasant Valley Family Campground. This RV resort is such a fun, enjoyable place to camp and is good for the whole family. It’s basically the Disneyland of New Jersey campgrounds! Camp sites do fill up during […] The post The Pleasant Valley Family Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of New Jersey Campgrounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In New Jersey

7 Places In New Jersey That Are Like A Caribbean Paradise In The Summer

It’s the summer, and that means it’s the season of vacation. Everybody has a vacation wish list, and one common destination? The Caribbean. After all, there is white sand, clear blue water, and plenty of sun down there! But let’s face it: We don’t all have the funds or the time to get to an […] The post 7 Places In New Jersey That Are Like A Caribbean Paradise In The Summer appeared first on Only In Your State.
PoliticsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

New Jersey’s First Indoor Nerf Gun Arena Is Just As Much Fun As It Sounds

One of the best parts about living in New Jersey is that it’s a great place to raise a kid. Not only are the school systems great, but there are so many fun and engaging activities for kids to explore here. One exciting activity that’s just come to New Jersey? An indoor Nerf gun arena. […] The post New Jersey’s First Indoor Nerf Gun Arena Is Just As Much Fun As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
AnimalsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

Here Are 7 Kinds Of Sharks You May Find Swimming Off The Jersey Shore

New Jersey has a long history with sharks. Over 100 years ago, a series of shark attacks occurred along the beaches, and four people died. This shocking event was later immortalized forever in the movie “Jaws.” Of course, while you don’t want to get in a shark’s way, shark attacks are few and far between, […] The post Here Are 7 Kinds Of Sharks You May Find Swimming Off The Jersey Shore appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In New Jersey

8 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In New Jersey Before You Die

New Jersey may be a small state, but that just means it’s easier to explore. Wherever you are, you’re never far from the forest, the beach, the mountains. While it’s wonderful to pick any destination and just go, one of the best ways to enjoy all we have to offer is via road trip. Here […] The post 8 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In New Jersey Before You Die appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In New Jersey

7 One-Of-A-Kind Resorts For A Summer Staycation In New Jersey

Once the summer months come around, every New Jerseyan finds themselves setting aside some vacation time. And while it’s always fun to travel out of state, there are plenty of amazing, luxurious vacations one can take within Jersey’s borders! Here are some of the best resorts and hotels for a New Jersey staycation. And of […] The post 7 One-Of-A-Kind Resorts For A Summer Staycation In New Jersey appeared first on Only In Your State.
WildlifePosted by
Only In New Jersey

A 1,400-Pound Great White Shark Has Been Spotted Off The Jersey Shore

Sharks are regularly spotted off the Jersey Shore. There are so many different breeds that call the Atlantic Ocean home, after all! And even though New Jersey is actually where the shark attacks that inspired “Jaws” occurred, sharks are hardly ever a threat to New Jersey beach days. One utterly massive shark, though, was recently […] The post A 1,400-Pound Great White Shark Has Been Spotted Off The Jersey Shore appeared first on Only In Your State.
SciencePosted by
Only In New Jersey

Don’t Miss The Opportunity To Spot Whales Off The Shore Of New Jersey

Whales are some of the most mysterious and elusive creatures in the world. There is no denying it’s awe-inspiring to see one in the wild, but it can be difficult to know where to look. After all, you probably have to travel somewhere to see one, right? Well, no – you can see them right […] The post Don’t Miss The Opportunity To Spot Whales Off The Shore Of New Jersey appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ocean City, NJPosted by
Only In New Jersey

According To A Recent Poll Of New Jerseyans, This Is The Best Beach On The Jersey Shore

It’s no secret that New Jersey is home to a lot of fabulous beaches. There are way too many options when it comes to picking out where to go for a beach day, but it turns out New Jerseyans themselves have a consistent consensus on the best beach in the state: It’s Ocean City, according […] The post According To A Recent Poll Of New Jerseyans, This Is The Best Beach On The Jersey Shore appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

This Restaurant Has Been Serving New Jersey’s Best Hot Dogs For 60 Years Now

There is one food item out there that just doesn’t get its proper due: the hot dog. Most people may think of it as just a 4th of July treat, but a good hot dog is tasty and satisfying all year round. One of the best spots to get such a hot dog is in […] The post This Restaurant Has Been Serving New Jersey’s Best Hot Dogs For 60 Years Now appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The 2-Hour Road Trip Around New Jersey’s ‘Waterfall Loop’ Is A Glorious Summer Adventure

New Jersey has dozens of waterfalls of varying sizes hidden across the state but this little road trip focuses on our most accessible waterfalls – waterfalls that don’t require hiking. Of all the waterfall road trips in New Jersey, you’ll likely find this one is the best for families, too! All waterfalls featured in this […] The post The 2-Hour Road Trip Around New Jersey’s ‘Waterfall Loop’ Is A Glorious Summer Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Jersey

These 7 Beautiful Byways In New Jersey Are Perfect For A Scenic Drive

The Garden State offers an abundance of natural beauty, and with that, dozens of the best scenic drives in New Jersey travel through it. Opportunities for picturesque drives are endless but, officially, New Jersey is home to 7 scenic byways. The “scenic byway” designation is awarded by the New Jersey Department of Transportation to roads […] The post These 7 Beautiful Byways In New Jersey Are Perfect For A Scenic Drive appeared first on Only In Your State.
Matawan, NJPosted by
Only In New Jersey

This Secluded Lake In New Jersey Might Just Be Your New Favorite Swimming Spot

Sick of the saltwater and waves? Don’t worry; while the most popular swimming spots in New Jersey are located at the shore, there are other options when you want to take a dip. One of our favorite swimming holes in the state is actually a pretty, secluded lake called Hooks Creek Lake. Here’s what you […] The post This Secluded Lake In New Jersey Might Just Be Your New Favorite Swimming Spot appeared first on Only In Your State.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Only In New Jersey

One Of The Tallest Lighthouses In The Country Is In New Jersey And You Can Climb It

New Jersey is a coastal state, and as such, the ocean plays an important role in both the history of the state and the recreational opportunities available. Combine both fun and education with a visit to one of the tallest lighthouses in the country: New Jersey’s Absecon Lighthouse. Good views, interesting history, beachfront location — […] The post One Of The Tallest Lighthouses In The Country Is In New Jersey And You Can Climb It appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In New Jersey

9 Destinations Everyone In New Jersey Needs to Visit This Summer

It’s officially summertime – aka one of our favorite seasons in New Jersey. The sun is out, the temperatures are warm, and there are so many amazing outdoor activities to do! Here are our favorite summer destinations to visit in the state. Where are you going first this summer? The post 9 Destinations Everyone In New Jersey Needs to Visit This Summer appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Jersey

A Drive Down New Jersey’s Loneliest Road Will Take You Miles And Miles Away From It All

With an impressive network of roadways, it should be no surprise that New Jersey offers several scenic drives. To get away from the tolls and traffic of the Turnpike and to immerse yourself in nature, check out Old Mine Road along the Delaware Water Gap. It doesn’t see much thru-traffic and might just be New […] The post A Drive Down New Jersey’s Loneliest Road Will Take You Miles And Miles Away From It All appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Jersey

Take This Road To Nowhere In New Jersey To Get Away From It All

With an impressive network of roadways, it should be no surprise that there are several scenic drives in New Jersey to get away from it all. Ditch the toll, the traffic, and the Turnpike and enjoy a backroad adventure that will remind you of what makes New Jersey so special. The Old Mine Road along […] The post Take This Road To Nowhere In New Jersey To Get Away From It All appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 1

Community Policy