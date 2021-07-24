New Jersey is a state that attracts a lot of visitors. It’s easy to see why! After all, the state boasts fantastic beaches, lively towns, and plenty of things to do, like amusement parks, hiking trails, interesting restaurants, and more. It’s so nice sometimes New Jersey residents themselves like to take a staycation in the state!

So, whether you’re a local or a tourist, we’ve found an amazing rental for a beach getaway in the state this summer. Here’s what to know.

We are obsessed with this little round home on the beach in New Jersey.

The many windows and the circular structure ensure you have panoramic views of the Delaware Bay.

Sunrise definitely feels less intimidating when it's happening over a beautiful landscape.

The rental has three bedrooms and sleeps seven people total.

This house is so nice, it might be hard to leave!

And once you're done with your adventures for the day, you get to kick back and enjoy the balcony at the home.

It is located only nine miles from downtown Cape May and nine miles from Wildwood, so you have two of the best beach areas in the state close by.That's quite a sight to be greeted by in the morning.We'd definitely wake up early in this room for that!There are also two full bathrooms, a half bathroom, and a fully functional kitchen/dining area.But trust us, you'll want to with all the activities here: tanning on the beach, swimming in the ocean, going for kayak rides, checking out the hiking trails, and so on.Is there anything better than a balcony on vacation?

This vacation rental is pretty affordable – under $400 per night – and gets great reviews, so you’ll want to book soon!

To find this rental on VRBO and check availability, click here .

The post Wake Up To Panoramic Ocean Views At This Charmingly Unique New Jersey Rental appeared first on Only In Your State .