City Councilor Gill Sorg, representative for District 5, is hosting a series of public meetings with community members through November to gather input for projects that may qualify for the 2022 General Obligation (GO) Bond cycle for the City of Las Cruces. Las Cruces voters will have an opportunity in November 2022 to vote on the projects eventually selected by the City Council. Councilors are seeking public input on these projects in the coming months prior to the election. The 2022 GO Bond will not increase any taxes.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 13 DAYS AGO