In the workplace: Innovation with bumpers is better way to go

A friend recently mentioned something called impact investing to me. What exactly is this? How do impact investment funds perform, and what do you think about them?. Impact investing generally aims to benefit society, while providing a profit for the investor, by investing in companies, funds and organizations that are aligned with causes, certain values or issues. Think of it as a middle ground between traditional investing and charitable giving, where you can match your investing with your own particular beliefs. It really isn’t all that different from investing in traditional mutual funds, except for the goal of the funds.