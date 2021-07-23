In the workplace: Innovation with bumpers is better way to go
Every year, PriceWaterhouseCoopers conducts a survey of more than 5,000 CEOs to assess trends and forecasts based on what these CEOs are seeing in the marketplace. PwC’s global chairman on strategy analyzed the responses to this survey and identified two key trends that leaders need to be preparing for in 2021 and beyond. The first is urgent innovation—the ability to make quick pivots in the face of data contrary to your expectations. The second trend is fostering an environment of innovation that builds teams that feel comfortable generating bold potential solutions, turning those into actionable plans and sharing their results after testing.www.ibj.com
