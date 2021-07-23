Cancel
Sedona, AZ

Sewage Spill on El Camino Road in Sedona

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt around 4-pm Friday, rainwater inundated Sedona’s El Camino Lift Station on El Camino Road and overwhelmed the pump system, causing a sewage spill to occur. The spill was stopped within 30-minutes. City officials say about 1,500-gallons of untreated liquid effluent spilled into a nearby wash that flows into Carroll Canyon Wash, which ultimately drains into Oak Creek near Crescent Moon Ranch. The untreated effluent is highly diluted by the rain. Water quality samples will be done as soon as it’s safe to do so. The immediately affected areas near Crescent Moon Ranch swimming area will have signage posted warning people of potentially high levels of E.coli. The city will hand-deliver information on this spill to residents near Crescent Moon Ranch with direct creek access located downstream from the spill.

