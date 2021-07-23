Cancel
Schiller Park, IL

Cook County Vaccine Update

villageofschillerpark.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs demand for COVID-19 vaccinations wanes locally and across the country, Cook County is evolving its strategy to redeploy resources to support hyperlocal, community-based vaccination initiatives. Specific focus will continue to be placed on the municipalities identified by the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social vulnerability index and the COVID-19 community vulnerability index and where vaccine uptake is low. These communities, primarily in the west and south suburbs, are receiving additional resources through a variety of tactics to address vaccine hesitancy and increase vaccine access.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SocietyPosted by
The Associated Press

Hubbard shy about making history as a transgender Olympian

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was never seeking the attention that inevitably came with becoming the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics. The 43-year-old was the focus of intense scrutiny at the Tokyo Games. Ultimately, she didn’t win — Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts and finished out of contention for a medal.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Third D.C. officer who responded to Capitol riot dies by suicide

A Washington, D.C., police officer who responded to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police said Monday. "Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "Officer Hashida joined MPD in May 2003. We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends."
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

