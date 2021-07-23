Cook County Vaccine Update
As demand for COVID-19 vaccinations wanes locally and across the country, Cook County is evolving its strategy to redeploy resources to support hyperlocal, community-based vaccination initiatives. Specific focus will continue to be placed on the municipalities identified by the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social vulnerability index and the COVID-19 community vulnerability index and where vaccine uptake is low. These communities, primarily in the west and south suburbs, are receiving additional resources through a variety of tactics to address vaccine hesitancy and increase vaccine access.villageofschillerpark.com
